Summer Film Series: Selena y Los Dinos (2025)

Join us for this year’s Summer Film Series: Siempre Tejano, as we prepare for our upcoming exhibition “Tejanos: Legacy”.

This summer we will be showing three films highlighting Johnny Canales, Selena Quintanilla and their impact on Golden Age of Tejano Music.

This month’s Film: “Selena y Los Dinos” (2025)

Selena Quintanilla’s journey from performing at local events to becoming the “Queen of Tejano Music” with her family band Selena y Los Dinos, culminating in sold-out stadium tours, is chronicled through personal archive footage.

📅June 21, 2026 | 2:00-4:00pm

👤Adults

🎟️ Free for Members | Free with Admission