Summer Film Series: Selena y Los Dinos (2025)
Summer Film Series: Selena y Los Dinos (2025)
Join us for this year’s Summer Film Series: Siempre Tejano, as we prepare for our upcoming exhibition “Tejanos: Legacy”.
This summer we will be showing three films highlighting Johnny Canales, Selena Quintanilla and their impact on Golden Age of Tejano Music.
This month’s Film: “Selena y Los Dinos” (2025)
Selena Quintanilla’s journey from performing at local events to becoming the “Queen of Tejano Music” with her family band Selena y Los Dinos, culminating in sold-out stadium tours, is chronicled through personal archive footage.
📅June 21, 2026 | 2:00-4:00pm
👤Adults
🎟️ Free for Members | Free with Admission
Briscoe Western Art Museum
Free for Members | Free with Admission
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Briscoe Western Art Museum
2102994499
marketing@briscoemuseum.org
Briscoe Western Art Museum
210 W. Market StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78205
2102994499
marketing@briscoemuseum.org