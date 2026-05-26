Summer Film Series: Selena (1997)
Summer Film Series: Selena (1997)
Join us for this year’s Summer Film Series: Siempre Tejano, as we prepare for our upcoming exhibition “Tejanos: Legacy”.
This summer we will be showing three films highlighting Johnny Canales, Selena Quintanilla and their impact on Golden Age of Tejano Music.
This month’s Film: “Selena” (1997)
The film tells the story of the life of Mexican “Tejano” style singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez and the progress of her career resulting in her No. 1 US album.
📅July 19, 2026 | 2:00-4:00pm
👤Adults
🎟️ Free for Members | Free with Admission
Register Today!
Briscoe Western Art Museum
Free for Members | Free with Admission
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Museum of Western Art
830 896 2553
assistant@mowatx.com
Briscoe Western Art Museum
210 W. Market StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78205
2102994499
marketing@briscoemuseum.org