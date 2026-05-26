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Summer Film Series: Selena (1997)

Summer Film Series: Selena (1997)

Join us for this year’s Summer Film Series: Siempre Tejano, as we prepare for our upcoming exhibition “Tejanos: Legacy”.

This summer we will be showing three films highlighting Johnny Canales, Selena Quintanilla and their impact on Golden Age of Tejano Music.
This month’s Film: “Selena” (1997)

The film tells the story of the life of Mexican “Tejano” style singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez and the progress of her career resulting in her No. 1 US album.

📅July 19, 2026 | 2:00-4:00pm

👤Adults

🎟️ Free for Members | Free with Admission
Register Today!

Briscoe Western Art Museum
Free for Members | Free with Admission
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Museum of Western Art
830 896 2553
assistant@mowatx.com
www.museumofwesternart.com
Briscoe Western Art Museum
210 W. Market Street
San Antonio, Texas 78205
2102994499
marketing@briscoemuseum.org
https://www.briscoemuseum.org/