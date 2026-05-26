Summer Film Series: Selena (1997)

Join us for this year’s Summer Film Series: Siempre Tejano, as we prepare for our upcoming exhibition “Tejanos: Legacy”.

This summer we will be showing three films highlighting Johnny Canales, Selena Quintanilla and their impact on Golden Age of Tejano Music.

This month’s Film: “Selena” (1997)

The film tells the story of the life of Mexican “Tejano” style singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez and the progress of her career resulting in her No. 1 US album.

📅July 19, 2026 | 2:00-4:00pm

👤Adults

🎟️ Free for Members | Free with Admission

Register Today!

