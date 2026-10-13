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Sugar Skull Memories

Sugar Skull Memories

***Registration is required***

Making and decorating sugar skulls is an important cultural tradition for Day of the Dead. Join us for a demonstration on how to make sugar skulls. Decorate your own sugar skull to take home.

Central Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
Registration required to this free event
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/

Artist Group Info

sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
Central Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
600 Soledad
San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/