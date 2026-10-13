Sugar Skull Memories
Sugar Skull Memories
***Registration is required***
Making and decorating sugar skulls is an important cultural tradition for Day of the Dead. Join us for a demonstration on how to make sugar skulls. Decorate your own sugar skull to take home.
Central Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
Registration required to this free event
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
Artist Group Info
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
Central Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
600 SoledadSan Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov