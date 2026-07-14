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Stuff the Bus Mixer in Partnership with Communities in Schools

Stuff the Bus Mixer in Partnership with Communities in Schools

Join us for a special evening of networking with purpose at our Stuff the Bus Mixer, hosted in partnership with Communities In Schools San Antonio! We're coming together at Sunset Brews for great drinks, great company, and most importantly — a great cause.

Sunset Brews
Instead of a ticket, we ask that you bring new, approved backpacks and/or school supplies or give a donation at the door
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
2102550462
Events@sahcc.org
https://www.sahcc.org/

Artist Group Info

communications@sahcc.org
Sunset Brews
1904 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201-4439 ·
San Antonio, Texas 78201
(210) 331-3967
https://www.instagram.com/sunsetbrewssatx/