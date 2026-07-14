Stuff the Bus Mixer in Partnership with Communities in Schools
Stuff the Bus Mixer in Partnership with Communities in Schools
Join us for a special evening of networking with purpose at our Stuff the Bus Mixer, hosted in partnership with Communities In Schools San Antonio! We're coming together at Sunset Brews for great drinks, great company, and most importantly — a great cause.
Sunset Brews
Instead of a ticket, we ask that you bring new, approved backpacks and/or school supplies or give a donation at the door
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
2102550462
Events@sahcc.org
Artist Group Info
communications@sahcc.org
Sunset Brews
1904 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201-4439 ·San Antonio, Texas 78201
(210) 331-3967