Storytime Flow at the McNay
Storytime Flow at the McNay
Move and flow along through a read-aloud story time that pairs movement with a children’s storybook, followed by an art activity. Picnic blankets encouraged. Registration is required.
Book: I Am You: A Book About Ubuntu by Refiloe Moahloli
Art Activity: Paint Your Own Kindness Rock
Teaching Artist: Marcela Hernandez, Chicane poet, writer and activist.
Child admission: Free for children under 12 years. Adult admission: Free for McNay Members and recipients of WIC/SNAP/MAP courtesy of Museums for All.
$15 for not-yet Member adults, $10 for teens.
McNay Art Museum
$0 - $15
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
McNay Art Museum
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org
McNay Art Museum
6000 N New Braunfels AveSan Antonio, Texas 78209
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org