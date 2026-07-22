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Storytime Flow at the McNay

Storytime Flow at the McNay

Move and flow along through a read-aloud story time that pairs movement with a children’s storybook, followed by an art activity. Picnic blankets encouraged. Registration is required.

Book: I Am You: A Book About Ubuntu by Refiloe Moahloli

Art Activity: Paint Your Own Kindness Rock

Teaching Artist: Marcela Hernandez, Chicane poet, writer and activist.

Child admission: Free for children under 12 years. Adult admission: Free for McNay Members and recipients of WIC/SNAP/MAP courtesy of Museums for All.

$15 for not-yet Member adults, $10 for teens.

McNay Art Museum
$0 - $15
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

McNay Art Museum
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org
https://www.mcnayart.org/
McNay Art Museum
6000 N New Braunfels Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78209
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org
https://www.mcnayart.org/