Storytime Flow at the McNay

Move and flow along through a read-aloud story time that pairs movement with a children’s storybook, followed by an art activity. Picnic blankets encouraged. Registration is required.

Book: I Am You: A Book About Ubuntu by Refiloe Moahloli

Art Activity: Paint Your Own Kindness Rock

Teaching Artist: Marcela Hernandez, Chicane poet, writer and activist.

Child admission: Free for children under 12 years. Adult admission: Free for McNay Members and recipients of WIC/SNAP/MAP courtesy of Museums for All.

$15 for not-yet Member adults, $10 for teens.