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Still We Sing: Voices Across Generations

Still We Sing: Voices Across Generations

Celebrate America's story through song! The Children's Chorus of San Antonio is honored to mark the United States' 250th anniversary with a special concert rooted in American folk traditions and the beautiful voices of American composers.

Voices of America brings together the songs that have shaped our nation—melodies passed down through generations, carrying the memories and hopes of diverse communities. From folk traditions to contemporary choral works, this concert invites you to discover the power of collective memory and the enduring strength of voices joined in harmony.

Whether you're connecting with familiar cultural touchstones or hearing voices from new traditions, this celebration reminds us that America's story belongs to all of us. An inspiring afternoon that honors our past and celebrates our shared future.

Trinity Baptist Church
$12.51-$21.05 Tickets may be purchased online or at the door.
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Childrens Chorus of San Antonio
(210) 826-3447
aavenatti@ChildrensChorusSA.org
http://ChildrensChorusSA.org
Trinity Baptist Church
319 E Mulberry Avenue
San Antonio, Texas 78212