Stars of Wonder: a FREE Family art event at SAAL+M
Stars of Wonder: a FREE Family art event at SAAL+M
Make the season shine! Stars of Wonder is a free family art morning inspired by the Art League's Season of Wonder exhibition. From 10 AM to noon, children and their adult companions will explore the galleries with a visual gallery game and create decorative Wishing Stars to take share and take home.
Star cookies and a take-home surprise will be part of the morning, too. Families may arrive at any time and participate at their own pace.
San Antonio Art League + Museum
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Art League + Museum
210-223-1140
saalm@saalm.org
San Antonio Art League + Museum
130 King William StSan Antonio, Texas 78204
2102231140
saalm@saalm.org