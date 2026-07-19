St. Nicholas Animal Blessing

Join St. Nicholas Hill Country Episcopal Church for our Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, October 3, 2026, from 5–7 p.m. at 2265 Bulverde Road in Bulverde, Texas. Bring your furry, feathered, or scaly friends for a pawsitively joyful evening celebrating the animals who bring companionship and delight to our lives. The free event includes a short outdoor worship service of blessings for pets, followed by hot dogs, hamburgers, crafts, and activities for the whole family.

All animals are welcome and must be leashed or properly contained so everyone can enjoy a safe visit. If your pet would be more comfortable at home, bring a photo and join us anyway! You’re also invited to bring pet supplies to benefit a local shelter.

Whether you’re a longtime member of St. Nick’s or meeting us for the first time, we’d love to welcome you and your beloved companion. Come celebrate God’s creatures, meet neighbors in the Bulverde and Spring Branch community, and enjoy an evening of fun, creativity, friendship, and furry faces.

No need for a ticket - bring your properly leashed fur family and a donation to a local animal shelter.