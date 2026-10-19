Sponsored Heirlooms: A Solo Exhibition by Ursula Zavala

Sponsored Heirlooms is a solo exhibition by San Antonio artist Ursula Zavala, set in a possible future where every memory has a paywall. The show asks: how much does it cost to keep a memory? Zavala uses humor and parody to look at what happens when everything becomes a subscription.

Join us for the opening on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 7 to 10 PM at Interloper Gallery, 1906 S. Flores St., Unit B, San Antonio, TX 78204.

The event is free and open to the public. Interloper is a co-op project space within the greater 1906 Studio, established in 2025 and winner of the SA Current's 2026 People's Choice for Best Art Gallery. It hosts free receptions every Second Saturday from 7 to 10 PM.

Sponsored Heirlooms was made possible by the Individual Artist Grant from the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture.