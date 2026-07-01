SPECIAL EVENT – History Harvest: Alameda Theater Memories

Bring your stories, keep your history! Attend our Summer Cosecha!

Do you or someone you know have Alameda Theater Memories to share? We’re collecting oral histories about the Alameda Theater and Casa de Mexico!

Join us Saturday, July 25th, 2026, for a special Alameda Theater History Harvest at the MACRI Visitor Center from 10 AM to noon. The History Harvest will focus on recording memories and scanning photos, handbills, newspaper clippings, and other documents about the Alameda Theater and the neighboring Casa de Mexico building.

This Cosecha is a collaboration with the Alameda Theater Conservancy!

MACRI’s programs are funded in part by the City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, Bexar County, the Mellon Foundation, the John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation Fund of the San Antonio Area Foundation, Spurs Give, and individual donors like you! Gracias!

