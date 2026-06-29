Spare Parts Summer Camp: Reverse Applique and Simple Kinusaiga

(Please read the listing carefully as the Summer Camp will follow a different format. Two classes for the price of one!)

This session: Reverse Applique with Morena and simple Kinusaiga with Jill.

Join us at the Center for an afternoon of unplugged, hands-on community arts and crafts. As summer settles in, we're embracing the nostalgia of summer camp—spending time with friends, creating art, and enjoying carefree moments together.

Each Sunday session is designed to encourage play, creativity, and learning in a relaxed and welcoming environment. Whether you're looking to connect, reconnect, or simply have fun, these gatherings offer space to create, unwind, and enjoy the company of others.

Spend some time with Morena from Morena's Corner, learning how to reverse applique your own tote bag or tee shirt*, and with Jill, who will be walking you through how to create your own simple Kinusaiga piece using scrap fabric and foam. *Please note, if you'd like to reverse applique clothing, we ask that you bring your own pieces in as the Center will only be providing tote bags for the class session.* All materials will be provided otherwise.

Please read the listing carefully, as the Summer Camp classes will follow a different format:

* Enrollment is limited to 20 participants. Children aged 12 + will be welcomed if attending with a chaperone.

* Participants will be divided into two groups: Group A and Group B.

* Each group will attend a different class during Session 1 (3:00–5:00 PM).

* A 30-minute break will be held from 5:00–5:30 PM.

* For Session 2 (5:30–7:30 PM), the groups will switch classes so that all participants can attend both sessions.

Snacks and water will be provided. Participants are welcome to bring their own snacks if preferred. All supplies and materials will be provided.

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Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before the workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees may bring non messy snacks and drinks in sealable containers. Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@spsatx.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.

This workshop is eligible for NEISD Teacher's Choice continuing Education Hours. To obtain a certificate please ask a team member for one during the workshop.