Spare Parts Summer Camp: Gelli Plates and Friendship Bracelets

Please read the listing carefully as the Summer Camp will follow a different format. Two classes for the price of one!

This session: Gelli Plates with Anfisa from Dirtybones Designs and Friendship bracelets with Julia.

Join us at the Center for an afternoon of unplugged, hands-on community arts and crafts. As summer settles in, we're embracing the nostalgia of summer camp—spending time with friends, creating art, and enjoying carefree moments together.

Each Sunday session is designed to encourage play, creativity, and learning in a relaxed and welcoming environment. Whether you're looking to connect, reconnect, or simply have fun, these gatherings offer space to create, unwind, and enjoy the company of others.

Spend some time with Anifisa Brewer from Dirtybones Designs playing with paint and paper, learning how to create your own prints with the Gelli plate, and with Julia, who will be teaching a simple beaded bracelet technique that you can use to create pieces for all your friends! (All materials provided)

Please read the listing carefully, as the Summer Camp classes will follow a different format:

* Enrollment is limited to 20 participants. Children aged 12 + will be welcomed if attending with a chaperone.

* Participants will be divided into two groups: Group A and Group B.

* Each group will attend a different class during Session 1 (3:00–5:00 PM).

* A 30-minute break will be held from 5:00–5:30 PM.

* For Session 2 (5:30–7:30 PM), the groups will switch classes so that all participants can attend both sessions.

Snacks and water will be provided. Participants are welcome to bring their own snacks if preferred. All supplies and materials will be provided.

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Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before the workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees may bring non messy snacks and drinks in sealable containers. Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@spsatx.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.

This workshop is eligible for NEISD Teacher's Choice continuing Education Hours. To obtain a certificate please ask a team member for one during the workshop.