SNIPSA's 19th Annual 5k Race for the Rescues
SNIPSA's 19th Annual 5k Race for the Rescues
Join us for SNIPSA’s biggest event of the year, the 19th Annual Race for the Rescues! This all-paws-in fundraiser raises critical awareness for San Antonio’s homeless animal population, with proceeds directly supporting our spay/neuter outreach and providing essential veterinary care for rescue animals. Whether you run, walk, or cheer from the sidelines, you can make a difference. (And yes, your dog can race too!)
Alamo Heights Swimming Pool
$25-$40
08:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
Alamo Heights Swimming Pool
250 Viesca StSan Antonio, Texas 78209