Come celebrate fall with Spay-Neuter Assistance Program (SNAP) at our first Pup-kin Patch Festival! 🍂🐾 Join us on Saturday, September 19, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at SNAP’s Houston clinic for a free event that’s fun for families and pets.

Bring your family and your pets for a day of pumpkin patch fun, local vendors, food and drinks, activities for kids and pets, fall photo spots, adoptable pets from local rescues, and more!

You can also tour SNAP’s clinic to learn about our affordable veterinary services and how we help keep pets healthy and families together. Inside, watch a live mural painting that celebrates the human-animal bond and meet SNAP staff, community partners, and local animal welfare groups.

If you want a fun fall outing, want to shop local, hope to meet an adoptable pet, or just want to spend the day with your furry friend, you’ll find something for everyone at the SNAP Pup-kin Patch Festival.

📅 Saturday, September 19, 2026

⏰ 10:00 AM–3:00 PM

📍 SNAP Houston | 1801 Durham Drive, Houston, TX 77007

🎟️ Free admission

All proceeds from the event help SNAP provide affordable spay/neuter and veterinary care for dogs and cats in our communities. Every visit, purchase, and partnership helps prevent unplanned litters, reduce shelter overcrowding, and keep more pets healthy, happy, and at home.

Learn more: https://snapus.org/pupkinpatchfest/

Questions or interested in getting involved? Contact Kristen Diaz at kdiaz@snapus.org.

