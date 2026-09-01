San Antonio visual artist Tiffany Moreno presents Smile, Mija, a solo exhibition opening Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 7–10 PM at Thrd Space Studio, 1906 S. Flores in San Antonio.

Smile, Mija, a tribute to resilience: faking it, facing it, and finding beauty along the way.

Rooted in years of personal journal entries, family stories, memories, and recurring symbols, Smile, Mija explores the shifting landscape of grief, faith, family, care, and healing. Through the exhibition, Moreno considers the quiet resilience that emerges as we learn to carry loss while continuing to move forward.

The phrase Smile, Mija holds many voices. It echoes the encouragement, humor, tenderness, and hope passed between generations—simple words that can comfort, challenge, and remain with us long after they are spoken.

Raised in a close-knit Mexican American Catholic family in rural Texas, Moreno draws from the everyday expressions, stories, traditions, and humor that become part of a family’s inheritance. Her work brings together moments of vulnerability, remembrance, playfulness, and love while examining the ways these experiences shape how we move through both joy and sorrow.

Rather than documenting grief as a linear experience, Smile, Mija follows its emotional terrain, where healing is rarely straightforward and hope can quietly exist alongside heartbreak.

“Creating this work has become an act of self-soothing. It is a way of holding space for tenderness while honoring the memories that continue to shape me. More than a reflection on loss, it is a reminder that resilience is not the absence of grief but the willingness to keep choosing beauty, faith, and love. Even in life’s heaviest moments, lean into the love that continues to speak. Pick that head up and… Smile, Mija.”