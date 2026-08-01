Sin Vergüenza - opening reception

Sin Vergüenza is a solo exhibition by visual artist and painter Kayla Matta. Through paintings, framed ballpoint pen drawings, and papier-mâché sculpture, the exhibition explores themes of resilience, generational trauma and feminine rage.

Sin Vergüenza invites viewers to consider moving through life without shame—to embrace their trials and errors, knowing they are not the final chapter of their story, and to discover the beauty that can emerge from adversity. Each piece invites a different emotional experience, tracing from playfulness and youthful joy to sorrow, rage and ultimately growth.

Exhibit is on display until Saturday, October 31, 2026.