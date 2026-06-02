Sewing Class
Sewing Class
Have you ever wanted to learn how to sew? Led by Alamo Tailoring, this class will teach you the basics of sewing, cutting patterns, and more. You can bring your sewing machine, supplies, and any piece you want to work on!
Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
Every week through Sep 25, 2026.
Friday: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Friday: 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Supported By
Ernestina Galvan from Alamo Tailoring
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. ParkSan Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov