Secrets to Landscape Success: Plan Big and Start Small

Join us for an inspiring workshop led by Pamela Peck, a seasoned Alamo Area Master Naturalist, on the power of native plants and how they can help you save water in your landscape. Discover practical tips to plan your landscaping goals with a big vision while starting with small steps that make it manageable to create over time.

Learn how embracing native plants not only conserves water but also supports local ecosystems, ensuring a sustainable and beautiful outdoor space. This event is perfect for anyone eager to create a successful, thriving garden that nurtures the environment and conserves precious resources.

Don't miss this opportunity to unlock the secrets to landscape success!