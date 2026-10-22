Second Thursday – November 2026
Second Thursday – November 2026
On the second Thursday of each month, from March through May and September through November, the McNay brings the community together for a free event featuring live music, art activities, food, and beverages.
Second Thursday in November celebrates the exhibition "Modern Paris: A Century Begins."
General admission is free courtesy of H-E-B; and John R. & Greli N. Less Charitable Trust.
McNay Art Museum
Free
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
McNay Art Museum
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org
McNay Art Museum
6000 N New Braunfels AveSan Antonio, Texas 78209
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org