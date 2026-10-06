Second Thursday at the McNay
Second Thursday at the McNay
Mark your calendars! October 8th is Second Thursday at the McNay, and we’re bringing adoptable puppies to the party!
Head over to the McNay Art Museum for free general admission, courtesy of H-E-B and the John R. & Greli N. Less Charitable Trust, live music by HoneyBunny, food trucks, and outdoor fun for kids. Stop by the SNIPSA tent for a cuddle on your way in, and don’t forget to register in advance to explore the art-filled halls.
Thursday, October 8th
6 P.M. - 9 P.M.
McNay Art Museum
6000 N New Braunfels Ave
VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/
McNay Art Museum
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
McNay Art Museum
6000 N New Braunfels AveSan Antonio, Texas 78209
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org