Mark your calendars! October 8th is Second Thursday at the McNay, and we’re bringing adoptable puppies to the party!

Head over to the McNay Art Museum for free general admission, courtesy of H-E-B and the John R. & Greli N. Less Charitable Trust, live music by HoneyBunny, food trucks, and outdoor fun for kids. Stop by the SNIPSA tent for a cuddle on your way in, and don’t forget to register in advance to explore the art-filled halls.

Thursday, October 8th

6 P.M. - 9 P.M.

McNay Art Museum

6000 N New Braunfels Ave

VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/