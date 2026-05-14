Second Thursday
Second Thursday
On the second Thursday of each month, from March through May and September through November, the McNay brings the community together for a free event featuring live music, art activities, food, and beverages.
Second Thursday in October celebrates the exhibition Two Faced: An Exhibition of Artist’ Portraits, In Two Parts.
https://www.mcnayart.org/event/second-thursday-october-2026/
McNay Art Museum
General admission is free courtesy of H-E-B; and John R. & Greli N. Less Charitable Trust.
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
McNay Art Museum
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org
McNay Art Museum
6000 N New Braunfels AveSan Antonio, Texas 78209
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org