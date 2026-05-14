© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Second Thursday

Second Thursday

On the second Thursday of each month, from March through May and September through November, the McNay brings the community together for a free event featuring live music, art activities, food, and beverages.

Second Thursday in October celebrates the exhibition Two Faced: An Exhibition of Artist’ Portraits, In Two Parts.

https://www.mcnayart.org/event/second-thursday-october-2026/

McNay Art Museum
General admission is free courtesy of H-E-B; and John R. &amp; Greli N. Less Charitable Trust.
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

McNay Art Museum
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org
https://www.mcnayart.org/
McNay Art Museum
6000 N New Braunfels Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78209
2108245368
info@mcnayart.org
https://www.mcnayart.org/