The San Antonio Art League + Museum (SAAL+M) is proud to announce its upcoming members exhibition, Season of Wonder: Art Inspired by Beauty, Curiosity, and Joy, running from November 22 through December 18, 2026. Celebrating the sense of wonder, gratitude, and reflection that accompanies the close of the year, this dynamic exhibition invites both artists and art lovers to pause, notice, and celebrate the extraordinary within everyday life.

As the year draws to an end, Season of Wonder encourages visitors to explore experiences that awaken awe and possibility. The all-media showcase brings together original, affordable artwork spanning painting, fiber art, ceramics, collage, and much more. Each piece serves as an offering of creativity and connection, designed to spark delight and reflection.

Adding a unique and festive dimension to the show, Season of Wonder breaks from traditional exhibition rules: purchased artwork can be taken home the moment it is bought. Visitors do not need to wait until the end of the run to collect their selected works, making it an ideal destination for meaningful holiday gift-giving and personal collecting.

Exhibition Details:

• Exhibition: Season of Wonder: Art Inspired by Beauty, Curiosity, and Joy

• Dates: November 22 – December 18, 2026

• Opening: Nov 22, 3 to 5 pm

• Location: San Antonio Art League + Museum, San Antonio, Texas

• Admission: FREE

• Gallery Hours: Tue–Sat, 10 am to 3 pm

For more information about Season of Wonder, visiting hours, or museum membership, please visit https://www.saalm.org/

