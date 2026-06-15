Screening of "The Dads" Documentary

As anti-trans legislation and hostility escalate in the United States, a group of dads, building a nascent movement to support their trans and gender expansive kids, are forced to make an impossible choice: stay and fight or flee the country.

​Grab your lawn chair and head out to Hemisfair Park for an evening of community building and support of family. Inspired by the Emmy-Award winning short documentary of the same name (Netflix, 2023), The Dads chronicles fathers of trans and nonbinary children as they are forced to choose between country and family when a new right-wing administration and conservative Supreme Court take hold in the United States. Filmed over the course of a year spanning retreats in rural Maine and Minnesota, protests, family milestones, a pivotal U.S. Supreme Court decision, and the collapse of gender-affirming care for youth, The Dads captures this national reckoning with remarkable intimacy through verite footage and interviews with the film’s main protagonists, as documented by Emmy-Award winning director and producer Luchina Fisher and executive producer Dwyane Wade. This is fatherhood as an act of radical love and resistance.

Come early to explore our Resource Fair, where you can connect with local organizations and grab some swag before the movie begins!

Event Schedule

7:00 PM Guest Arrival & Walk-About

7:45 PM Panel Begins

8:30 PM Panel Ends - Documentary Begins at Sunset

Where: Hemisfair Great Lawn: 210 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205

About the Film

The Dads is a powerful documentary that follows five fathers of trans children on a weekend fishing trip, exploring love, hope, and fatherhood.

Watch the trailer here: The Dads - Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8v1wQX-8Z0

Featuring a Live Panel Discussion

Stick around after the film for a deep dive into the themes of the movie with our esteemed guests:

Luchina Fisher – Director/Producer

Stephen Chukumba – Producer

Ed Diaz – Parent

Moderated by: Chris Chun

What to Bring:

To make sure you’re comfortable on the lawn, don’t forget to pack:



Lawn chairs

Blankets

Snacks & non-alcoholic beverages

We can't wait to see you there for a night of community and inspiration!

Free and open to the public.