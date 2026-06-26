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SAWS GardenStyleSA WaterSaver Programs

SAWS GardenStyleSA WaterSaver Programs

NOW is the perfect time to discover the many water- and money-saving resources available on the GardenStyleSA website!

There is so much to explore--Kick back and let us navigate through GardenStyleSA website to locate the WaterSaver coupon/rebate programs and the other numerous helpful and free resources. By the end of the workshop you'll know exactly where to go and what to do when you're ready to start saving water, money, and creating beautiful, water-saving landscapes. Just in time for Fall planning!

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
Free
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro at San Antonio College
2104860417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
1802 N. Main Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78212
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/