Saving Texas Fireflies: A Look at Conservation Efforts & Ways You Can Help

Join us for an inspiring presentation with Ben Pfeiffer on the types of fireflies (Lampyridae) found in Texas and across the US, including a captivating exploration of Texas' enchanting fireflies, where you'll discover the diverse species that light up the Lone Star State's wild landscapes. Ben will present his research on Texas firefly taxa, highlighting the fascinating species found in nearby river basins and riparian areas.

You will learn how to identify common firefly species and their flash patterns to recognize them in the wild. You'll also discover why fireflies flash, how they use light to attract mates and the specific threats causing fireflies to disappear in many areas of the US. Finally, Ben will explain how to certify your own property as a firefly habitat, suggest native plants you can grow to help them, and share other ways you can contribute to saving these iconic insects.