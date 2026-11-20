Santa's Little Helpers Puppy Pop-Up
Santa's Little Helpers Puppy Pop-Up
Take your shopping list down to Ventura Ridge Apartments, where you’ll get a paw from Santa’s little helpers! SNIPSA is bringing some of our cutest puppies out to this community event on Friday, December 11th, for photo ops, snuggles, and a possible adoption or two! Join us to browse local vendors and complete your holiday wishlist. Pet fees are waived for current or prospective residents!
Friday, December 11th
5 P.M. - 9 P.M.
Ventura Ridge Apartments
5602 Presidio Pkwy
VOLUNTEER: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/
Ventura Ridge Apartments
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org