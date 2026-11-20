Take your shopping list down to Ventura Ridge Apartments, where you’ll get a paw from Santa’s little helpers! SNIPSA is bringing some of our cutest puppies out to this community event on Friday, December 11th, for photo ops, snuggles, and a possible adoption or two! Join us to browse local vendors and complete your holiday wishlist. Pet fees are waived for current or prospective residents!

Friday, December 11th

5 P.M. - 9 P.M.

Ventura Ridge Apartments

5602 Presidio Pkwy

VOLUNTEER: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/