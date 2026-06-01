San Antonio Youth Ballet - The Nutcracker Auditions

🎄✨ THE MAGIC BEGINS HERE! ✨🎄

Have you ever dreamed of performing in The Nutcracker? Now is your chance!

🩰 San Antonio Youth Ballet & San Antonio Ballet School

invite dancers and community members to audition for our beloved holiday tradition!

📅 Saturday, August 29, 2026

⏰ Registration: 12:30 PM

⏰ Auditions: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

📍 San Antonio Ballet School

🌟 Open to Ages 3–Adult

🌟 New and Returning Dancers Welcome

🌟 Roles Available for all experience levels

Step into a world of toy soldiers, dancing snowflakes, beautiful flowers, and holiday magic as we bring this timeless classic to life on stage with live accompaniment by the South Texas Symphonic Orchestra!

Whether you’re taking your very first ballet class or are an experienced performer, there’s a place for you in this year’s production!

🎁 Don’t miss your opportunity to be part of one of San Antonio’s favorite holiday traditions.

Registration is required for all participants. Interested performers who cannot attend in person can schedule an in-person audition at a different time by contacting San Antonio Ballet School front desk- info@sanantonioballetschool.com or 210.802.7931. Participants will need to create an account through Studio Pro. Email is our primary form of communication.