San Antonio Missions x Jon Wayne Service Company Bark in the Park Partnership

On Wednesday, September 2 Jon Wayne Service Company is partnering with the San Antonio Missions for Bark in the Park, a dog friendly event where fans can bring their pet to the ballpark to enjoy a game. The first 250 fans in attendance will receive a San Antonio Missions x Jon Wayne Service Company dog rope toy, and the Jon Wayne team will also be handing out additional giveaways such as cooling towels, doggie bag dispensers and tennis balls.

At the game, the Jon Wayne Cooling Corral will be available for dogs, providing misting and cooling fans to help keep pets comfortable and cool while they enjoy the game-day experience with their families. The game will also be the final opportunity for fans to enter to win a FREE water heater with installation by scanning the QR code at the activation.

Additionally, $5 from every ticket purchased to the game will be donated to the San Antonio Humane Society.