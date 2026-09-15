With the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period approaching, San Antonio-area seniors, caregivers and families will have an opportunity to get information, ask questions and learn about their Medicare options at the San Antonio Medicare Advantage Fair, a free community event taking place Friday, October 16, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pueblo Hall, 3315 Northwestern Drive, in San Antonio. Free Parking and Free Admission.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period takes place each year from October 15 through December 7, giving people with Medicare an opportunity to review their current coverage and make changes for the coming year.

For many seniors, understanding those choices can be challenging. The San Antonio Medicare Advantage Fair is designed to make the process easier by bringing health plans, medical providers, licensed Medicare agents and community resources together under one roof.

“Our goal is to create a welcoming, fun location where seniors can get information, ask questions and better understand the choices available to them for 2027,” said Mike Yasi of Advocate Health Advisors. “Medicare decisions can have a significant impact on a senior’s health care and finances. We want people to know they do not have to navigate those decisions alone.”

The event will provide attendees with an opportunity to:



Hear presentations from participating Medicare health plans and local medical providers

Learn about 2027 Medicare plan options and changes

Ask questions directly of plan representatives and health care organizations

Meet with local licensed Medicare agents for individual plan reviews and assistance, if desired

Connect with senior community organizations and resources

Visit Veterans Village a special area featuring resources for Veterans

Enjoy music, food, refreshments, raffle prizes and activities throughout the day

Admission to the San Antonio Medicare Advantage Fair is free, and free parking will be available.

There is no obligation to enroll in a Medicare plan to attend. Seniors are encouraged to bring a family member, caregiver or trusted friend and use the event as an opportunity to gather information and prepare for the 2027 Medicare year.

EVENT INFORMATION

San Antonio Medicare Advantage Fair Friday, October 16, 2026 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Pueblo Hall — San Antonio, Texas

FREE ADMISSION • FREE PARKING

Medicare beneficiaries, family members, caregivers and members of the senior community are welcome.