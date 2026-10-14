San Antonio Food Bank Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk

The San Antonio Food Bank’s Turkey Trot 5K Run & Walk is more than just a race, it’s a Thanksgiving tradition rooted in gratitude, unity, and giving back. Lace up your shoes and join us along a scenic Downtown San Antonio route, surrounded by the energy of thousands coming together for a meaningful cause. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or out for a casual stroll with family and friends, Turkey Trot is a fun and rewarding way to start your holiday.

Start your Thanksgiving with purpose and make a lasting impact. Every registration directly supports the San Antonio Food Bank, helping to nourish our community this holiday season.