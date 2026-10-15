San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition Holiday Bazaar
San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition Holiday Bazaar
Get into the holiday spirit while making a difference for San Antonio's community cats! Join the San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition (SAFCC) for its annual Holiday Bazaar, featuring local vendors, unique holiday gifts, cat-themed treasures, goodies for your furry friends, food, and auction items.
It's the perfect opportunity to check off your holiday shopping list while supporting a great cause! Proceeds benefit SAFCC's efforts to reduce cat overpopulation through spay/neuter programs, rescue, and resources for community cat caregivers.
Come shop, celebrate the season, and help make life better for cats across San Antonio!
Colonies House
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition
(210) 877-9067
andrea.leal@sanantonioferalcats.org
Colonies House
3511 Colony DriveSan Antonio, Texas 78230