San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition Holiday Bazaar

Get into the holiday spirit while making a difference for San Antonio's community cats! Join the San Antonio Feral Cat Coalition (SAFCC) for its annual Holiday Bazaar, featuring local vendors, unique holiday gifts, cat-themed treasures, goodies for your furry friends, food, and auction items.

It's the perfect opportunity to check off your holiday shopping list while supporting a great cause! Proceeds benefit SAFCC's efforts to reduce cat overpopulation through spay/neuter programs, rescue, and resources for community cat caregivers.

Come shop, celebrate the season, and help make life better for cats across San Antonio!