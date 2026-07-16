San Antonio Ethnic Art Society (SAEAS) presents Art Salon 2026, our annual exhibition art fundraiser.

Join us for this year's SAEAS Art Salon 2026, hosted by the San Antonio Ethnic Art Society! For 43 wonderful years, our multicultural non-profit has been dedicated to uplifting African-American, Black, and African Diaspora arts and artists right here in the San Antonio area. Your support helps us fund youth art scholarships, beautiful exhibitions, professional development for our members, and free art experiences for our wonderful community.

It’s going to be a joyful celebration filled with delicious food, lively dance, and inspiring salon-style talks with up to 50 of our amazing SAEAS artists. We'll also have games with art prizes, a silent auction, exhibitions, and live painting on-site. All of this will be set to a backdrop of fantastic R&B music, with bites prepared by our culinary artist, Chef Asantewaa E lo-Liyong of FoodHorizonsUS. We are also incredibly honored to celebrate this year's honorees, Gracie Poe and The Carver Community Cultural Center.

Gracie Poe is dedicated to creating art in clay, focusing on African-inspired sculptures influenced by ceremonial masks, rich textures, and traditional symbols. Working mainly in bas-relief, her pieces often merge visual and literary art, as poems inspire sculptures and vice versa. Gracie finishes each work using “cold” paint techniques with oxide washes or acrylic patinas. A highlight of her practice is interpreting Africa’s cultural legacy, which is the axis and center of her life’s work.

Carver Community Cultural Center has over 100 years of history serving San Antonio. In 1973, the City moved to have the Carver demolished, but community members galvanized in an act of civil disobedience, effectively using their bodies as human shields to protect the building from bulldozers. Under the ownership and management of the City of San Antonio (CoSA), the Carver was renovated and reopened in 1977, as the Carver Community Cultural Center. It now operates as a special project of the CoSA’s Conventions Sports and Entertainment Facilities Department.

