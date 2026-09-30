Sabores Ancestrales - Edna Lugo

Centro Cultural Aztlan is proud to present "Sabores Ancestrales," a cultural community art exhibit dedicated to celebrating culinary legacy, traditions, family recipes, and the deep cultural bonds formed through food. Images of families cooking together in la cocina, preparing traditional dishes within a molcajete, and artistic presentations of home-cooked meals all bring together the feeling of comfort and community that comes with cultural cooking. The lead artist is Edna Lugo, who has curated over 25 different artists to be a part of the exhibit.

Edna Lugo is a Mexican-American cultural artist, known for her stunning handmade pieces in a variety of mediums, as well as her commitment to representing indigenous Mexican culture in her work. Lugo finds inspiration in the handmade textiles of Indigenous Mexican communities, including geometric shapes, vibrant colors, and flowing patterns. Lugo has created a variety of stunning work across different mediums, including stained glass, large-scale paper mache, and silver jewelry work.

Through this exhibition, the artists aim to create a sense of home-cooked comfort and nostalgia for the familiar, inviting the viewer into the traditional flavors that make up Mexican culture. This diverse group of artists brings together a variety of mediums and styles, mirroring the depth of variety and flavor of the images of traditional dishes. This show is sure to be an enriching and exciting experience that shares the joy of cooking with familia, and the warmth of a traditional meal.

Participating Artists: Edna Lugo (Lead Artist), Alfredo Avalos, Patty Bedoy, Rolando Briseño, Maria Jessica Brown, Patricia Castillo, Damian Charette, Pat Charette, Cecilia Colomé, Carolina G. Flores, Geri Garcia, Hector Garza, Robert Garza, Leticia González, Aglee González-Pacheco Martínez, Jacinto Guevara, Frank W. Harris, Celeste de Luna, Angelica Mayorga, Diana Mosqueda, Paola Nuñez, Romelia Orozco, Amalia Palacios, Angelina Pliego, Noemí Quintana, Octavio Quintanilla, Joao Quiroz, Mari Carmen Sessions, Ire'ne Lara Silva, Ludivinia Smith, Mauro de la Tierra, Mónica de la Cruz Walker, Liliana Wilson, Yolanda Rios Wurgler, Terry Ybañez, and Rossy Evelin Lima De Padilla

Opening reception: Friday, October 9, 2026, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Join us for light refreshments and entertainment. This exhibition is Free and open to the public and will be on view through October 22, 2026.

For more information, please call Centro Cultural Aztlan M-Th. 10am to 4pm at 210-432-1896 or come by Centro Cultural Aztlan’s office located in the Deco Building at 1800 Fredericksburg Road, Suite 103. San Antonio TX, 78201. www.centroaztlan.org