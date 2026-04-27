SAAACAM's Author Series: Featuring Will Guzmán
SAAACAM's Author Series: Featuring Will Guzmán
Join us as SAAACAM hosts author Will Guzmán for a discussion and book signing of his two books: The Hill We Climbed and Justice on "The Hill".
The reception starts at 4:30, followed by a discussion and book signing at 5:00pm. Signed copies of books will be available for purchase while quantities last.
Register today at Saaacam.org
Healy Murphy Center
$10
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museum (SAAACAM)
2107243350
programassit@saaacam.org
Healy Murphy Center
611 Chestnut StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78202
2107243350
officemgr@saaacam.org