SA Youth Ballet - The Beauty Ball

Step into a magical, storybook-inspired celebration at San Antonio Youth Ballet’s “Beauty Ball,” our signature annual fundraiser designed to delight guests of all ages.

Set within the elegant surroundings of the Dominion Country Club in San Antonio, this refined daytime gala experience offers all the charm and sophistication of an evening ball—reimagined for families to enjoy together. Young dancers, families, and supporters alike are invited to dress in their finest and experience the beauty of the arts in an atmosphere that is both elevated and welcoming.

The celebration begins with a VIP Cocktail Hour at 11:00 AM, followed by the main event from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, featuring enchanting performances, memorable moments, and a shared commitment to the future of dance.

Proceeds from the Beauty Ball directly support San Antonio Youth Ballet’s mission to cultivate and advance the art of dance among future generations, including performances, training, and outreach programs that bring high-quality dance education to youth across our community.

Event Details:

Event: Beauty Ball – Annual Fundraiser

Date: Sunday, August 16

VIP Cocktail Hour: 11:00 AM

Main Event: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Location: Dominion Country Club, San Antonio

Celebrate, support, and be part of a truly special experience where elegance meets inspiration—for every generation.

For additional information regarding sponsorships, please email, info@sanantonioballetschool.com. San Antonio Youth Ballet is a 501c(3) non-profit organization housed at San Antonio Ballet School. Ticket purchases are non-refundable.