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Russell Hill Rogers San Antonio Sessions Featuring Việt Lê

Russell Hill Rogers San Antonio Sessions Featuring Việt Lê

Artpace Presents the Russell Hill Rogers San Antonio Sessions featuring Việt Lê.

𝙊 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 𝙂𝙤𝙙𝙙𝙚𝙨𝙨 (𝙊𝙈𝙂),
𝙊𝙧, 𝙑𝙞𝙚̣̂𝙩 𝙉𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙚:
𝙌𝙪𝙚𝙚𝙧 𝙑𝙞𝙚𝙩𝙣𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙤𝙪𝙨 𝙎𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙢 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙪𝙯𝙖𝙠-𝙖𝙡

Join Artpace for a spiritual drag show (of sorts): a reimagining of 𝘩𝘢̂̀𝘶 𝘣𝘰́𝘯𝘨, a traditional high-energy, high-stakes centuries-old Mother Goddess ceremony, brought to life by Spring 2026 International Artist-in-Residence Việt Lê (Hồ Chí Minh City). This collaborative performance brings together the sound art dynamic duo Justo Cisneros & Shea McGilvray (San Antonio) and dance dream team Anna Bauer & Jairus Carr (Austin). ​

Following the performance, stay for a panel and Q&A with the evening’s artists and musicians as they unpack the ideas at the heart of the work. Centering queer ritual across Southeast Asia and its diasporas, this evening invites audiences into a space where tradition, transformation, and transcendence meet.

San Antonio Sessions are generously funded by the Russell Hill Rogers Fund for the Arts.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required.

Artpace
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Artpace
2102124900
info@artpace.org
www.artpace.org

Artist Group Info

Việt Lê
https://vietle.net/
Artpace
445 N Main Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78205
2102124900
info@artpace.org
artpace.org/