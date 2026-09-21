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Rowdy Renaissance Faire

Rowdy Renaissance Faire

Join us for our first-ever Rowdy Renaissance Faire, hosted by UT San Antonio Dramatic Arts! Live music and entertainment, concessions, prizes, costume contest, games, and more. Come in costume, park for free in unmarked spots, no ticket required: free admission!

UT San Antonio Dramatic Arts
Free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

UTSA
UT San Antonio Dramatic Arts
One UTSA Circle
San Antonio, Texas 78249
8502288205
dramaticarts@utsa.edu