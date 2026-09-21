Rowdy Renaissance Faire
Rowdy Renaissance Faire
Join us for our first-ever Rowdy Renaissance Faire, hosted by UT San Antonio Dramatic Arts! Live music and entertainment, concessions, prizes, costume contest, games, and more. Come in costume, park for free in unmarked spots, no ticket required: free admission!
UT San Antonio Dramatic Arts
Free
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
UTSA
UT San Antonio Dramatic Arts
One UTSA CircleSan Antonio, Texas 78249
8502288205
dramaticarts@utsa.edu