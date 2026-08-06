Round Robin Art Collaborative with Olivia

In this innovative and dynamic event, participants embark on an artistic journey like no other.

Imagine a circle of eager artists, each armed with their preferred tools of expression - be it paintbrushes, pencils, charcoal, or fabric. The magic begins as each participant starts a piece of artwork, setting the stage with their unique vision and style.

But here's the twist: after a designated time, the artworks are passed clockwise around the circle. Each artist then adds their own touch, building upon the foundation laid by the previous creator. It's a collaborative process that sparks imagination, encourages experimentation, and fosters artistic camaraderie. As the artworks make their rounds, they evolve in unexpected ways, blending diverse perspectives, techniques, and influences. What started as a simple sketch may transform into a vibrant painting, a surreal collage, or even a multimedia masterpiece.

Throughout the class, participants not only hone their artistic skills but also learn the art of adaptation, flexibility, and open-mindedness. There are no mistakes, only opportunities for creative exploration and discovery.

Canvas and limited supplies provided. Participants are encouraged to bring their own supplies and tools in the medium of choice.

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Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before the workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees may bring non messy snacks and drinks in sealable containers. Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@spsatx.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.

This workshop is eligible for NEISD Teacher's Choice continuing Education Hours. To obtain a certificate please ask a team member for one during the workshop.