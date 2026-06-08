Resilience & Wellness - Heartfulness Speaker Series

Join us for a powerful and uplifting community event hosted by the Heartfulness Institute in partnership with the library. Hear from a City Engineer who survived a major heart-health challenge and is now committed to raising awareness and inspiring others through his personal journey of resilience, life style transformation, inner balance.

This free event includes:

- A heartfelt talk by the speaker

- A guided Heartfulness relaxation and meditation session

- Q&A and community conversion

- Light refreshments and connection