Resilience & Wellness - Heartfulness Speaker Series
Resilience & Wellness - Heartfulness Speaker Series
Join us for a powerful and uplifting community event hosted by the Heartfulness Institute in partnership with the library. Hear from a City Engineer who survived a major heart-health challenge and is now committed to raising awareness and inspiring others through his personal journey of resilience, life style transformation, inner balance.
This free event includes:
- A heartfelt talk by the speaker
- A guided Heartfulness relaxation and meditation session
- Q&A and community conversion
- Light refreshments and connection
IGO Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Heartfulness Institute
5044813006
sanantonio.tx@heartfulness.org
IGO Library
13330 Kyle Seale PkwySan Antonio, Texas 78249