Resilience & Wellness
Resilience & Wellness
Join us for an engaging Heartfulness Speaker Series event featuring a special session on Stress Management and Workplace Burnout. We will explore practical coping techniques and insights from long‑time meditation practitioners, followed by Q&A and a 20‑minute Guided Heartfulness Relaxation & Meditation.
Light refreshments will be provided
IGO Library
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Heartfulness Institute
5044813006
sanantonio.tx@heartfulness.org
Artist Group Info
madhumitha15@gmail.com
IGO Library
13330 Kyle Seale PkwySan Antonio, Texas 78249