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Resilience & Wellness

Resilience & Wellness

Join us for an engaging Heartfulness Speaker Series event featuring a special session on Stress Management and Workplace Burnout. We will explore practical coping techniques and insights from long‑time meditation practitioners, followed by Q&A and a 20‑minute Guided Heartfulness Relaxation & Meditation.

Light refreshments will be provided

IGO Library
Free
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Heartfulness Institute
5044813006
sanantonio.tx@heartfulness.org
https://www.heartfulnessinstitute.org/

Artist Group Info

madhumitha15@gmail.com
IGO Library
13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy
San Antonio, Texas 78249