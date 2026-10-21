Requiem in a Day Workshop and Concert

San Antonio area singers are invited to come and sing with Matthew Coleridge. The Christ Episcopal Church Choir welcomes Matthew Coleridge to their Requiem in a Day Workshop where participants will be singing Coleridge's sublime Requiem - one of the UK’s most-loved new choral works - under the direction of its composer.

Coleridge will lead participants through a day of singing, culminating in a performance of his beautiful Requiem, together with selected movements of his latest compositions.

This singing day is open to singers of all abilities, but basic music-reading skills are essential. Music will be provided at the workshop. Under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult chaperone.

REQUIEM is one of the UK’s most popular new choral works. An intensely beautiful and deeply moving piece, it has captured the hearts of singers and audiences around the world. In 2024 it was voted into the top 50 of Classic FM’s Hall of Fame, one of the highest-ranked pieces of contemporary music in the chart.

Those not singing are heartily encouraged to attend the concert - it will be an unforgettable experience!

$30 for workshop participants

$20 for concert ticket

$5 student concert ticket