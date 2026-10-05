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Regenerative Roots: The Power of Seed Saving

Regenerative Roots: The Power of Seed Saving

Discover how saving seeds can help build healthier ecosystems, preserve cultural traditions, and strengthen community resilience. Explore the journey of seeds through history, learn how Indigenous and South Texas communities have stewarded seeds across generations, and examine the role of seed saving in regenerative agriculture and climate adaptation.

Learn the fundamentals of harvesting, drying, storing, and saving seeds from easy-to-grow native flowers and trees with hands-on activities. Whether you're a new gardener or an experienced grower, you'll leave with practical skills, a deeper understanding of biodiversity, and the knowledge to become a steward of the next generation of seeds. This interactive, hands-on workshop demonstrates how seed saving preserves locally adapted plant varieties that are better suited to South Texas growing conditions.

Northwest Vista College - Redbud Learning Center (Library)
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro at San Antonio College
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/
Northwest Vista College - Redbud Learning Center (Library)
3535 N. Ellison Drive
San Antonio, Texas 78251
2104860417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/nvc/academics/library/