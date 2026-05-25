Reflections In Paint - Debut Exhibit for Artist Bobby Gombert
Reflections In Paint - Debut Exhibit for Artist Bobby Gombert
You're invited! Please join us at Helotes Gallery for a vibrant and exhilarating exhibit featuring Gombert’s new works that invite viewers into a world of emotion, intentional spontaneity, and visual storytelling through color, abstraction and illustrative geometric reminisce. Reception Meet & Greet 2:00-6:30pm.
Exhibit on display thru June 7.
Helotes Gallery
Free
02:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Helotes Gallery
210-370-9204
info@helotesgallery.com
Artist Group Info
Bobby Gombert
bgombert@aol.com
Helotes Gallery
14391 Old Bandera Rd.Helotes, Texas 78203
210-614-8977 ext. 352
biz@tpr.org