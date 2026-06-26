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Recycling Insects - The Overlooked Gems of the Insect World

Recycling Insects - The Overlooked Gems of the Insect World

From below the soil surface to flying above our heads, beneficial insects have profound effects on our gardens. Join Molly Keck of Texas A&M Agrilife to learn about many of the underappreciated insect characters that benefit our landscape as recyclers and how you can partner with them for thriving landscapes!

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
Free
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro at San Antonio College
2104860417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
1802 N. Main Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78212
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/