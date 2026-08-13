Recycled Recordings Fundraiser for Texas Public Radio

Over the past few years, generous donors have gifted Texas Public Radio with their collections of vinyl and compact discs, and on Saturday, September 26, we’re opening our doors to the public for a “Recycled Recordings” sale, proceeds of which will benefit TPR. You’ll find a treasure trove of classical and jazz vinyl and compact discs for sale at VERY affordable prices, as well scores of books that are sure to appeal to public radio fans. Come see the new arrivals of great old music, and leave with something amazing!

PLEASE BRING YOUR OWN BAG FOR YOUR PURCHASES!