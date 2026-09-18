Reading River - A Nature-Based Story Time
Reading River - A Nature-Based Story Time
The San Antonio River Foundation and BiblioTech Public Library are teaming up to bring you Reading River, a nature-based story time.
It’s going to be un-beetle-able! Buzz, crawl, and wiggle your way to the library for a fun-filled Story Time all about beetles! We’ll read playful stories, learn fascinating facts about these amazing little creatures, and enjoy a beetle-themed activity together. Discover how beetles live, what makes them special, and why these tiny insects are important to our world.
Perfect for young nature lovers and curious little explorers!
BiblioTech Public Library - South Branch
Free
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
BiblioTech Public Library & The San Antonio River Foundation
BiblioTech Public Library - South Branch
3505 Pleasanton RdSan Antonio, Texas 78221
210-631-0180
braulia.carrillo@bexar.org