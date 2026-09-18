The San Antonio River Foundation and BiblioTech Public Library are teaming up to bring you Reading River, a nature-based story time.

It’s going to be un-beetle-able! Buzz, crawl, and wiggle your way to the library for a fun-filled Story Time all about beetles! We’ll read playful stories, learn fascinating facts about these amazing little creatures, and enjoy a beetle-themed activity together. Discover how beetles live, what makes them special, and why these tiny insects are important to our world.

Perfect for young nature lovers and curious little explorers!