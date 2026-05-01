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Rainwater Harvesting - Medium to Large Systems

Rainwater Harvesting - Medium to Large Systems

Are you ready to scale up from a rain barrel, or want to start harvesting large amounts of rainwater for your home, garden, or both? Turn water scarcity into water abundance. Rainwater harvesting can reduce stormwater runoff, lower your water bill and keep your landscape green all year long.

Join us to learn more about medium to large scale rainwater harvesting for residential and commercial applications. We’ll cover water catchment basics, tanks, filtration, pumps, codes, water budgeting, potential catchment volume calculations and designing water harvesting plans specific to our region.

This is a very detailed, online workshop. If you are looking for an entry level RWH workshop, or you aren’t sure if RWH is for you, try taking our “Is Rainwater Harvesting for Me?” workshop first.

Please note that this workshop is a requirement to receive the SAWS WaterSaver Cistern Rebate.

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
FREE
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro at San Antonio College
2104860417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
1802 N. Main Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78212
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/