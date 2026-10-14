Rackspace Foundation Tech-Or-Treat

Join us for a carnival-style fundraiser featuring trunk-or treat, STEM booths, games, a silent auction, costume contest, and more spooky fun for Rackers, families, and community friends!

The Rackspace Foundation, a 501(c)(3), builds stronger communities through STEM education.

Tickets sold at the event (cash or PayPal).

ALL proceeds benefit The Rackspace Foundation.

Learn more about our mission and how to donate at RackspaceFoundation.com.

