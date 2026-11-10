It’s the last Puppy Noses & Yoga Poses of the season!

We’d like to invite you to Confluence Park on Thursday, November 19th to chataranga with the cutest, fall-lovin’ friends. This interactive session features adoptable rescue puppies that play, nap, and stretch alongside you as you unwind from your day.

Join in with a $20 donation to SNIPSA’s rescue mission! Proceeds benefit homeless animals in San Antonio.l

Thursday, November 19th

6:30 P.M.

Confluence Park

310 W Mitchell St

REGISTER: https://mobileomtx.com/puppyyoga

VOLUNTEER: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/