Puppy Noses & Yoga Poses
Puppy Noses & Yoga Poses
It’s the last Puppy Noses & Yoga Poses of the season!
We’d like to invite you to Confluence Park on Thursday, November 19th to chataranga with the cutest, fall-lovin’ friends. This interactive session features adoptable rescue puppies that play, nap, and stretch alongside you as you unwind from your day.
Join in with a $20 donation to SNIPSA’s rescue mission! Proceeds benefit homeless animals in San Antonio.l
Thursday, November 19th
6:30 P.M.
Confluence Park
310 W Mitchell St
REGISTER: https://mobileomtx.com/puppyyoga
VOLUNTEER: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/
Confluence Park
$20
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
Confluence Park
310 W MitchellSan Antonio, Texas 78210
2102242694
confluencepark@sariverfound.org