You can’t put a price tag on rescue! Swing by Neiman Marcus at La Cantera Mall for part two of our Puppy in the Window adoption event. Peruse our adoptable pups, and you may just find the steal your heart has been searching for. Stroll, shop, and soak in the holiday glow with SNIPSA!

Saturday, December 19th

12 P.M. – 5 P.M.

Neiman Marcus at The Shops at La Cantera

15900 La Cantera Pkwy

VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/