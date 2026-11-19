Puppy in the Window Adoption Event
Puppy in the Window Adoption Event
You can’t put a price tag on rescue! Swing by Neiman Marcus at La Cantera Mall for part two of our Puppy in the Window adoption event. Peruse our adoptable pups, and you may just find the steal your heart has been searching for. Stroll, shop, and soak in the holiday glow with SNIPSA!
Saturday, December 19th
12 P.M. – 5 P.M.
Neiman Marcus at The Shops at La Cantera
15900 La Cantera Pkwy
VOLUNTEER WITH SNIPSA: https://snipsa.org/volunteer/
Neiman Marcus at The Shops at La Cantera
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
Neiman Marcus at The Shops at La Cantera
15900 La Cantera PkwySan Antonio, Texas 78256
2103710056